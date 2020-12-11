Fish and Game officers investigate duck deaths

Local News

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Fish and Game Department is monitoring an area near Salmon where approximately 50 mallard ducks were found dead.



The first ducks were found December 7 along an irrigation ditch south of Salmon. Investigating Fish and Game personnel found about 50 ducks dead along the ditch and in adjacent soughs and ponds.



Necropsies were conducted and tissue samples sent to a diagnostic lab for testing. Those results are still pending.

"We have conducted necropsy examinations, and no definitive cause of death was found," said Dennis Newman, Fish and Game wildlife manager based in Salmon. “We will know more once test results are returned, hopefully within a week.”

While the number is unusual, Fish and Game said waterfowl die-offs like that are common and happen in the United States every year. Testing for diseases is a routine part of such investigations.



Until more is known, the department is encouraging hunters to wear latex gloves when cleaning birds. They should also be thoroughly cooked before eating.



"We will continue to monitor for any additional mortality," Newman said. "And we would appreciate the public to report any dead waterfowl they observe to the Fish and Game in Salmon.”

To report any discoveries contact Idaho Fish and Game at 208-756-2271.