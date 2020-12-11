Rigby woman arrested on grand theft charges

Local News

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Rexburg Police have charged Janessa Marie Stevens, 36, of Rigby with the theft of over $126,000 from the Cedar Ridge Animal Hospital, where she worked as an employee.



Stevens was charged with grand theft, using a computer to access or obtain money by fraudulent pretenses, and fraudulent use of a financial transaction card.



Police believe the thefts happened over a 3-year time span.



Stevens posted a $75,000 bond after being booked into the Madison County Jail.

Anyone with information about the case, or others, should contact Detective Kunsaitis at 208-359-3000.