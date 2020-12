Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Falls Elks Lodge 1087 and supporters are ramping up to prepare food boxes for community members in need.



Elks will be distributing the food boxes from the Elks Lodge at 640 East Elva beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 19.



There will be a drive through pickup procedure. People should enter the south end of the parking lot and exit to the north.