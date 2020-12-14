Skip to Content
ISU to host emergency medicine conference

medical conference

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho State University will host a wide-ranging Emergency Medicine Conference at the Pond Student Union beginning April 30, 2021.

EMT’s, paramedics, first-responders, emergency physicians, nurses and other direct care workers are encouraging to participate. A wide variety of emergency medicine topics will be discussed.

The conference is being co-sponsored by Portneuf Medical Center and Portneuf Air Rescue.

You can find additional details here.

