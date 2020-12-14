LDS Ward to perform remote holiday program for seniors

Local News

AMMON, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) - The holidays have been tough on everyone, but no one more than our elderly friends and family. They have to remain isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic and can't have any visitors or holiday fun.

A local ward with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints came up with a solution. The Woodland Hills 1st Ward in Ammon is hosting a nostalgic program called, "A Christmas to Remember." Church members will perform holiday favorites in word and song and stream it to area assisted living centers.

"We normally talk about doing an Angel Tree and giving gifts to families in our community that are going to have a rough Christmas and this year, it was almost universal that everybody wanted to put those efforts into helping our senior citizens and so I got excited because what I do for a living makes me well aware of how tough this is on those people. And I don't have any musical talent or any gifts to share that way, so I was thrilled that I could use my resources to kind of step forward and say, 'Hey, I will take charge of making sure we get this to as many people as we can,'" said Josh Bradshaw, Director of Symbii Home Health and Hospice.

They teamed up with Bradshaw's employer so more people could see the program. It is Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m.

