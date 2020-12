Local News

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Shelley Police are asking the public for help in locating a van that may have been involved in a child enticement incident Sunday in Shelley.

The white van has "8B" license plates and a "bite me" bumper sticker on the back.

Anyone with information about the van should contact the Shelley Police Department at 208-785-1234 or local law enforcement.