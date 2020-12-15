Two men hospitalized after Salmon River crash

Local News

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Two people were hospitalized after a pickup drove off US 93, north of Ellis, and into the Salmon River.



Idaho State Police were called to mile marker 264 at 8:01 p.m. Monday.



Craig B. Larsen, 22, of Salmon was driving northbound in a 2012 Silverado pickup. Larsen drove off the right side of the road while negotiating a left curve. They said Larsen overcorrected an drove across both lanes of travel. The pickup then went down the embankment, overturned, and came to rest in the river.



Larsen and his passenger, Conner P. McGarrity, 22, of Salmon were both transported by ambulance to Steele Memorial Medical Center in Salmon. McGarrity was later transported by air ambulance to a hospital in Missoula, Montana.



His condition was unknown.



The crash is still under investigation.