D25 levy up for renewal March 9

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Pocatello-Chubbuck School Board will take a supplemental levy to voters. The next state election date is March 9.



A proposed $9.25 million levy would support about 12% of the district’s operating costs. It is intended to make up the difference between state and federal funding and actual local needs.



Due to state budgeting reductions, more than 80% of Idaho’s school districts rely on supplemental levies to fund ongoing costs and programs.



The vote would extend a levy that has been in effect and unchanged for six years. If approved at the proposed level, it would cost property taxpayers approximately $192 per $100,000 taxable valuation.



Early walk-in voting begins Tuesday, February 9. Early voting ends March 5. The election day itself is March 9.



The levy requires a simple majority to pass.

