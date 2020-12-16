Skip to Content
D25 levy up for renewal March 9

Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Pocatello-Chubbuck School Board will take a supplemental levy to voters.  The next state election date is March 9.

A proposed $9.25 million levy would support about 12% of the district’s operating costs.  It is intended to make up the difference between state and federal funding and actual local needs.  

Due to state budgeting reductions, more than 80% of Idaho’s school districts rely on supplemental levies to fund ongoing costs and programs.

The vote would extend a levy that has been in effect and unchanged for six years. If approved at the proposed level, it would cost property taxpayers approximately $192 per $100,000 taxable valuation.

Early walk-in voting begins Tuesday, February 9.   Early voting ends March 5.  The election day itself is March 9.

The levy requires a simple majority to pass.

