House leaders at odds over health protocol

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke says he will not postpone the 2021 legislative session. House and Senate Minority Leaders asked for a delay until at least April 5, or until those who want it are vaccinated against COVID-19.



Democratic leaders Senator Michelle Stennett and Representative Ilana Rubel said they were not aware of any other state that plans to move forward as if there is no pandemic.



The leaders said they were told Republican leaders would not consider mask requirements or virtual/remote proceedings. “We urge you not to distinguish Idaho as the most reckless legislature in America,” they said.



In his response Wednesday, Bedke said the Idaho Constitution requires a Joint Resolution with a two-thirds majority vote to change the start date and terms of a Legislative Session.



“We understand the concerns stated in the letter, and House Leadership has looked at all viable options to meet safety protocols within our existing rules. We are continuously working on a viable solution that will provide the maximum level of workplace comfort for all Members of the Idaho Legislature,” said Bedke.



You can read the Democratic Leaders full letter to leadership here.

And Speaker Bedke’s full response here.



