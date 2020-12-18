Melaleuca to establish new distribution center in Kansas City

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot has announced the company has purchased the former Harley Davidson motorcycle plant in Kansas City, Missouri.



The 508,000 square foot facility will be converted into a distribution center for Melaleuca wellness products in the United States and Canada.



VanderSloot said he expected the center to be operating in about a year. It will help handle growing demand that has stressed existing centers in Idaho Falls and Knoxville, Tennessee. By comparison, the Idaho Falls distribution center is about 150,000 square feet.



Once online, VanderSloot said Melaleuca would be able to get packages to customers’ doors within 48 hours of placing an order.



