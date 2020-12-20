Man rescued from icy river water

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-One man was rescued after falling into the Snake River at the Gem Lake Marina, 2761 W. 49th South at around 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department learned the 56-year-old man and his wife were walking with their dog near the river. The dog went into the water and the man went into the river after it.

The dog made it out safely, but the man could not pull himself out.

When ambulance personnel arrived, they tossed a rope to the victim, who was holding onto the ice about 30 feet from shore. One firefighter was already dressed in a water suit and jumped into the icy water, wrapped a rope under the victim's arm and helped him to shore, according to the Fire Department.

He was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

Two ambulances, one engine, the ladder truck and a battalion chief responded with Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies.