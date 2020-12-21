Testing services announce holiday closures

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho State University’s COVID-19 testing site and hotline will be closed on Thursday and Friday. They will reopen on Monday at 9 a.m.



Southeastern Idaho Public Health said the services will also close at noon on December 31 and New Year’s Day, Friday. They will reopen on Monday, January 4 at 9 a.m.



Regular hours for the services are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



For more information, the SIPH hotline at 208-234-5875.