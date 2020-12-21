Wyoming Governor prevents unemployment insurance tax hike

Local News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon signed an executive order Monday to prevent large increases in Unemployment Insurance (UI) taxes for businesses directly impacted by COVID 19 health orders.



Under the order, the Department of Workforce Services will remove unemployment insurance benefit charges from the policies of all businesses and industries named in health orders.



“We want to ensure that the steps we’ve taken throughout the year don’t significantly impact the Unemployment Insurance taxes of impacted businesses,” Governor Gordon said. “This important step will shield Wyoming businesses from sudden or substantial increases to their Unemployment Insurance rates during these challenging times."

The order is retroactive to March 19, when the first statewide health order was issued, through December 31.



All applicable UI benefit charges for the businesses in industries specified by the health orders will be non-charged automatically. UI Tax Rate notices will be mailed to all businesses by Dec. 31.