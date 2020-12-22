Many INL operations closing for holiday

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Fluor Idaho and other Idaho National Laboratory contractors are preparing to reduce operations between Christmas and New Year’s Day.



The contractors take the action due to reduced staffing and to save energy costs. It is not related to the COVID-19 pandemic.



INL offices will be closed beginning Friday, December 25 through Friday, January 1. Essential functions, like those at the Advanced Test Reactor will carry on through the period.



At Fluor Idaho, offices will be closed during the same period. Essential operations like the management of stored wastes and surveillance of its facilities will carry on throughout the period.