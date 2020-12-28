IF and Pocatello garbage collection schedules

Local News

IDAHO FALLS – POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The holiday season will have some modest impact on garbage collection schedules this year.



In Idaho Falls, officials say all sanitation service will be one day behind following the New Year’s Day holiday. Friday’s pickup will be on Saturday.



In Pocatello, the collection schedule will also be delayed. Residents with a Friday pickup are asked to place their autocarts out on Saturday.



From December 26 through December 31, Pocatello will offer its special holiday pickup to accommodate the overflow of the season. Place extra bags and boxes next to the autocart on your regular garbage collection day.



Do not put Christmas trees out with the trash. Idaho Falls has already announced disposal sites.

Pocatello will also provide drop boxes for tree disposal. They will be removed the morning of January 8.

Christmas tree drop boxes can be found at City Hall-911 N. 7th Ave., Rainey Park-900 South Arthur Ave., and near the entrance to Sister City Park on Pocatello Creek Road. Officials would like to remind residents to remove all ornaments before discarding their trees.

The Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department will chip the discarded trees for use as ground cover.