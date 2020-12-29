Teton Auto Group boosts event center

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Teton Auto Group has contributed $500,000 toward the construction of the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls. The Idaho Falls Auditorium District said the exterior plaza entering the building will be named the Teton Auto Group Plaza.



"Partnerships of private enterprise and government are absolutely necessary in order to make projects the size of this one a reality. We are so excited to welcome Teton Auto Group to our project partnership,” said Chairwoman of the Board, Terri Gadzik. “They have stepped up to the plate and have provided tremendous momentum as we continue to move this project forward.”

Teton Auto Group President Mario Hernandez said, ““We see the value of this project and understand what it will mean for the communities that we serve.”



The Mountain America Center will be a facility for many different community uses. It will also house a new Idaho Falls minor league hockey team and will be available to host concerts, sporting events, professional conferences, and other community outreach events. The 48,000 square foot venue will feature an arena with seating up to 5,500 people and a state-of-the-art convention center with flexible configurations.