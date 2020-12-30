BLM wild horse auction begins Tuesday

Local News

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-46 wild horses will be put up for an online corral adoption beginning next Tuesday, January 5 and continuing through January 12 at the Wild Horse and Burro Online Corral. The horses were gathered from the Saylor Creek Herd Management Area south of Glenns Ferry last August.



According to BLM, the horses range in age from one to 23 years old and are now being cared for at the Boise Wild Horse Corrals. Adopted horses will only be available for local pickup at the Boise corrals from Jan. 29-30. Each of the Saylor Creek horses is eligible for the Adoption Incentive Program, which allows qualified adopters to receive up to $1,000 when adopting an untrained wild horse or burro.

“The horses selected for this adoption exhibit a nice range for size, color and ages,” said Jarbidge Wild Horse and Burro Specialist Katie Shewmaker.



The available horses can be viewed on line at by selecting “Saylor Creek HMA” in the “Animal Origin” filter option.

Adoption applications are available on line, but must be submitted online by Jan. 3.