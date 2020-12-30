Gun-shot death under investigation in Jefferson County

Local News

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Rigby is investigating a “suspicious death” at 13 N. 3100 E. at 7:08 p.m. Monday.



Donald Ellingford, 56, was found dead in a camp trailer. He had sustained a fatal gun shot wound.



Investigators said it appeared someone else had fired a bullet from outside of the trailer. The bullet entered a wall of the trailer, then struck and killed Ellingford.



Detectives believe the shooting occurred sometime between 7 p.m. Saturday and 7:08 p.m. Sunday. Jefferson County and Idaho State Police detectives are investigating.



An autopsy was scheduled Wednesday.



The Sheriff’s Office said they believe it is an isolated incident and poses no threat to the public. But, anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Johnson at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 208-745-9210.