IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Mountain View Hospital has welcomed its first baby of the new year.



Jackson Miles Fernandez was born at 4:28 a.m. He is the son of Danielle and Jason Fernandez and delivered by Dr. Christopher Alphin.



Jackson weighed 8 pounds 4 ounces and was 20 ½ inches long. He has two older brothers, aged 4 and 6.



The team at Mountain View presented the parents with an array of gifts, including: