Local News

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg welcomed its first New Year's baby at 3:52 a.m. Saturday.

Dan and Rosie Christman welcomed Zebediah, their eighth child. He weighed in at 7 pounds and 7 ounces.

Each year, Madison Memorial delivers about 1,500 babies.

“I think we’re all ready for a fresh start,” said Rosie’s certified nurse midwife, Becca Helie. “What better way to kick off the new year than a brand new baby?”