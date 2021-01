Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI)-Hailey Morton Levinson officially took the helm as Mayor of Jackson Monday with a swearing-in ceremony at Town Hall.



Judge Melissa Owens administered the oath of office to Mayor Levinson along with Town Council members Jessica Sell Chambers and Jim Rooks.



The new council members will join incumbents Arne Jorgenson and Jonathan Schecter at the first council meeting of the new year tonight.