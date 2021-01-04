Wyoming lifts bar and restaurant restrictions

Local News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI)-Wyoming bars and restaurants will be allowed to return to normal operating hours after a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state.



Governor Mark Gordon said health orders permit bars and restaurants to resume onsite consumption from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning January 9. The order will also allow gyms to increase the number of participants in group fitness classes from 10 to 25.



“Thank you to the people of Wyoming who recognized the strain on their hospitals and health care workers and acted accordingly,” Governor Gordon said. “I also want to express my gratitude to those businesses that adapted to these temporary measures. These have not been easy times for anyone We are not out of the woods yet, but continued personal safety measures while the vaccine is being distributed will enable our state’s schools and businesses to continue to remain open.”

The Wyoming Department of Health continue to evaluate metrics as the state emerges from the holiday season. Counties may also opt out if local conditions move to saer levels.



As of December 30, Wyoming hospitals reported 113 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The state peak was 247, hit on November 30.



However, the state reported 223 COVID-19 deaths in December, the highest number since the pandemic began in March.



You can review the state’s standing health orders below.