Local News
By
today at 10:29 am
Published 10:32 am

Avalanche warning issued for Lion Head / Centennial Range

Lion Head ski hill
GNFAC
This avalanche was triggered from 50 feet away on the Lion Head "ski hill" area Tuesday

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Gallatin Avalanche Center has issued a backcountry avalanche warning for the Lion Head area near West Yellowstone and the Centennial Range near Island Park.

Avalanche danger in the area is high, after 8 to 10 inches of new snow overnight and a water equivalency level of .8 to 1.0” of snow water equivalent.

New snow and strong winds are overloading a weak snowpack and creating very dangerous avalanche conditions. The Center said natural and human-triggered avalanches are very likely. 

Fremont County (Idaho) Emergency Management is encouraging the public to stay out of avalanche areas and recreate responsibly in the backcountry.

Visit the Avalanche Center website before heading into the back country.

News / Top Stories

News Team

