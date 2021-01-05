League of Women Voters to host legislative forum

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)-The League of Women Voters has scheduled two virtual legislative forums during January.



The first is scheduled January 6 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. featuring Rep. Randy Armstrong (R-D28), Rep. Dustin Manwaring (R-D29) and Rep. James Ruchti (D-D29). The lawmakers will discuss their expectations for the 2021 legislature, as it gets underway next week.



Armstrong is entering his third term in the legislature. He serves as Vice-Chair of the State Affairs Committee and has assignments on the Business, Environment, Energy, and Technology committees.



Manwaring is serving his second term. He has committee assignments on Resources and Conservation, Revenue and Taxation, and Transportation and Defense Committees.



Ruchti previously served in the House from 2006 to 2010. In his new term, he will serve on Revenue and Taxation, Judicial and Rules, and Agriculture committees.



After opening comments, the League of Women Voters will present questions that have been previously submitted.

A second forum has been scheduled January 19.



The forum will be provided by Zoom. It is free to the public here.