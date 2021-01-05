Pocatello extends business assistance program deadline
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)-The city of Pocatello is extending the deadline for businesses and organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for a small business grant.
Grants of up to $10,000 are available to eligible businesses for qualified expenses. The new application deadline is Wednesday, January 13, at 5 p.m.
Last year, the city set aside $250,000 from Governor Brad Little’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee’s allocation.
Here are the eligibility requirements:
Business must be a small business, defined as businesses with 500 employees or less
- Business must have an official EIN #
- Business must be an Idaho domiciled business and located in the Pocatello city limits
- Business must be in good standing and not federally debarred from receiving funds
- Business must have a qualified business interruption or expense caused by COVID-19 related incidents or decisions, including but not limited to local closure orders, need for personal protective equipment, social distancing requirements, increased costs, disrupted supply network, etc.
- Business has not received funds for the current purpose by other COVID-19 grant programs
- Adverse effects and expenses planned for the use of the grant must occur between June 20, 2020 and December 30, 2020
- Business does not exist for the purpose of advancing partisan political activities or the business does not directly lobby federal or state officials, defined as having had a registered lobbyist at any point during 2020
- Business is not currently in bankruptcy
- Business is current with property taxes, or has a payment plan in place with the County
- Business has liability insurance in place by date of executed agreement
- Business is registered with IRS and Idaho Business Registration Secretary of State
More information is available online or contact Pocatello Public Information Officer Logan McDougall at 280-234-6281.
