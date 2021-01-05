Two women injured in snowmobile crash

Local News

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mt. (KIFI)-Two people were injured in a snowmobile crash on the Two Top Trail, about 3 miles west of West Yellowstone at around 11:47 a.m. Monday.



The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue said two people were riding a single snowmobile, when it left the trail and struck a tree.



Both occupants sustained knee, leg, and hip injuries.



Rescuers located two 22-year-old women and loaded them into specialized rescue sleds. They were transported to West Yellowstone and treated by Hegben Basin Rural Fire District EMS personnel.



The women were later transported to Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg for evaluation. Their condition was unknown.