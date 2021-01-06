Area nonprofits awarded recovery fund grants

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)-The Idaho Community Foundation announced an additional $527,000 from the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund for Idaho will be used to help community organizations across the state help low-income individuals and families.



Nearly $1.9 million has been awarded since the pandemic began. Most of the grants were awarded between April and June. After observing a surge in COVID-19 cases in late 2020, the Steering Committee released additional funds to help vulnerable populations deal with homelessness, housing instability, food insecurity, domestic violence, physical or mental healthcare, and child care and early education.



The foundation streamlined the process by awarding December grants to past grantees, so no application process was required.

According to the Community Foundation the following grants were approved in east Idaho:



Childcare/early education – $20,000 each

United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County (Bonneville County)

United Way of Southeastern Idaho (Bannock County)

Domestic Violence – $5,415 each

Bingham Crisis Center (Bingham County)

Family Services Alliance of SE Idaho Inc. (Bannock County)

Lemhi County Crisis Intervention/Mahoney House (Lemhi County)

Food and Basic Needs

Shelley Area Senior Citizens Inc. (Bingham County) $2,000

Southeast ID Community Action Agency (Bannock County) $8,000

Health – NAMI Idaho (Bannock County) $16,000

Housing and Assistance – $14,285 each

Aid for Friends (Bannock County)

CLUB, Inc. (Bonneville County)

In addition, these organizations received grants for their statewide work:

Idaho Association for Education of Young Children – $100,000

Idaho Foodbank – $6,000

Idaho Nonprofit Center – $14,500

Jannus - Suicide Hotline – $20,000

Total COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund for Idaho grants, April-December 2020:

Childcare/early education – $289,015

Domestic Violence – $230,020

Food and Basic Needs – $558,425

Health – $317,630

Housing – $453,105

Nonprofit Capacity – $14,500



Lead Funding Partners are: Micron Foundation and Micron’s Boise team members, M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, Wells Fargo Foundation and Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health.

The partners in the effort are: Idaho Community Foundation, Idaho Nonprofit Center, United Way of Treasure Valley and United Ways throughout Idaho, including: Twin County United Way (Lewiston), United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County, United Way of Moscow/Latah County, United Way of North Idaho, United Way of South Central Idaho and United Way of Southeastern Idaho.