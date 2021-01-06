One killed, two hurt in ATV crash

Local News

ABERDEEN, Idaho (KIFI)-One man was killed and two juveniles injured when an all terrain vehicle crashed near Aberdeen at around 4 p.m. Tuesday.



Idaho State Police said Theodore R. Klassen, 61, of Aberdeen was driving a Suzuki Kingquad ATV eastbound on 1900 South, about one-quarter of a mile west of 22900 West in Bingham County.



Klassen had two juvenile passengers when he lost control of the ATV. The vehicle left the road and overturned and all three were thrown from the ATV. None of them were wearing helmets.



Klassen was pronounced dead at the scene. The juvenile passengers were transported to Power County Hospital in American Falls. Their condition is unknown.