Teton High School logo makes “merch” appearance

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI)-The Teton High School Student Council unveiled its new “Timberwolves” logo by promoting sale prices on products sporting the new logo.

Students and staff will have opportunity to purchase items like jackets, ball hats, masks and t-shirts at the school.



The logo depicts a maroon, baying wolf head, with an image of the Tetons subtly inserted onto its throat.



The design was developed by student council members working with Teton High School alumnus Peter and Tyler McKellar.



The Teton School Board voted to retire the former high school mascot in 2019 and chose a replacement mascot last May.