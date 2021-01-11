Bridger-Teton names Deputy Supervisor

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI)-Bridger-Teton National Forest Supervisor Tricia O’Connor announced the arrival of Deputy Forest Supervisor Kevin Khung Monday. Khung, who has already begun work in Jackson, succeeds Derek Ibarguen, who was promoted to Forest Supervisor of White Mountain National Forest in New Hampshire last August.



Khung has 29 years of Forest Service experience, most recently as District Ranger on the San Juan National Forest near Durango, Colorado. His family will join him in Jackson at the end of the school year.



Khung is originally from Massachusetts but has spent his Forest Service career out west. "I certainly feel at home in and around the Rocky Mountains and enjoy spending my time outdoors and using our public lands for a variety of my recreation activities," Khung shared. "My favorite recreational pursuit is mountain biking and I am looking forward to exploring the trails this winter trying out some of the fat biking opportunities in the area," he said.

Tricia O'Connor has spent the last 4-months working as the Acting Regional Forester for Colorado and most of Wyoming. She will return to her permanent position as Forest Supervisor on the Bridger-Teton National Forest on January 25, 2021.