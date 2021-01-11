U.S. flag ordered to half-staff
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)-In coordination with a national order, the Idaho Governor’s office has ordered the American flag to fly at half-staff until sunset, January 13, 2021.
The action was taken as a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of United States Capitol Police Officers Brian D Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, as well as all other law enforcement.
