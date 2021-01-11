US 20 / I-15 connector report released

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-The Federal Highway Administration has approved an Idaho Transportation Department report on the Interstate 15-U.S. 20 connector study.



The planning and environmental documents are now published online.



The report examined six interchanges, focused on potential transportation and environmental issues they might affect. The study provides a long-term vision and implementation plan for the two highways.



The study recommends two alternatives and a “no-build” alternative for further analysis in the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process.

(First Alternative)

(Second alternative)

The next step of the project will look at specifics and identify an action plan.