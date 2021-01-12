Allegiant to add Portland to Idaho Falls airport service

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Allegiant Air has announced a new nonstop route from Idaho Falls Regional Airport to Portland International Airport in Oregon. The flights will begin on May 28.



Allegiant will offer a one-way ticket for $49 as an introductory fare.



The City of Idaho Falls continuously works to enhance the options available at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport. It is through partnerships with organizations such as Allegiant that we can promote the innovation and flexibility necessary to better meet the needs of our customers,” said Rick Cloutier, Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director. “It is a privilege to be able to offer flights to desirable locations such as Portland, Oregon. We are grateful that Allegiant is dedicated to our airport, the community, and visitors. They have played a vital role in helping us to meet our air transportation needs and strategic goals.”

The new nonstop route will operate twice weekly. Exact schedules and fares are available online.

“Portland is a gateway to world-class recreation, which is exactly what today’s travelers are looking for,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s vice president of revenue and planning. “Visitors can avail themselves of hiking and mountain climbing at Mount Hood, or visit one of the six national parks in the vicinity of the city. We believe this route will be popular with travelers seeking safe ways to recreate while social distancing.”Allegiant is based in Las Vegas, using an all-Airbus fleet, claiming base airfares less than half the cost of average domestic roundtrip tickets.