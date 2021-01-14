$23.9 million bond proposed for Blackfoot School District

Local News

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - New additions may be on the way soon to the Blackfoot School District

The Blackfoot Technical Education Center (BTEC) committee is behind a multi-million dollar bond that would help make improvements to the school district.

The $23.9 million bond would give Blackfoot High School students a newly-remodeled career and technical education facility. The school district would also build a new elementary school as well as add upgrades to the high school campus and their athletic complex.

BTEC committee Vice Chair Michael Johnson says the current space they have is not adequate enough for their students.

"Blackfoot’s student population has continued to grow over the last few years," Johnson said. "Blackfoot is a growing community, and the existing infrastructure here at the high school needs to allow for a place for these students to spend their time at."

With a newly remodeled career and technical education facility, BTEC committee Secretary Christi Kotter believes more opportunities will be available to Blackfoot high school students post-graduation.

"The current go-on rate right now for Blackfoot High School is 40%, and adding this technical side could possibly raise it to 80%, allowing students to go out and have a great opportunity for a good job that they enjoy or using it as a stepping stone to go into college," Kotter said.

If the project is approved, the technical facility would move into I.T. Stoddard Elementary School, which will be receiving a brand new building of their own. Johnson says the elementary school will be important for him and his family in the near future.

"My oldest daughter will probably be the one of the first children to attend the new elementary school as a first grader, and that makes me super excited that there's a safe, new state-of-the-art elementary school that Blackfoot desperately needs," Johnson said.

For Kotter, the bond hopes to bring positive change to the Blackfoot community.

"Everything we're doing is for the community, and I'm excited to see the community come together and vote yes in favor of this bond on March 9th."