Snowmobiler hospitalized after crash near West Yellowstone

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mt. (KIFI)-A 43-year-old snowmobiler was transported to Big Sky Medical Center after a snowmobile crash near West Yellowstone.



West Yellowstone Police were notified at 9:20 p.m. Sunday of a snowmobile crash 5 miles north of West Yellowstone near the Madison Arm of Hebgen Lake. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue volunteers were dispatched to the scene.



The snowmobiler, who was not identified, suffered a possible broken shoulder and punctured lung. Rescuers said his snowmobile apparently left the trail and struck a tree.



Search and Rescue located the snowmobiler, loaded him onto a specialized litter, and transported him to a waiting Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District ambulance. His condition is unknown.