Advocacy Center recommended for accreditation

Local News

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI)-The Upper Valley Child Advocacy Center in Rigby announced Friday that the center completed the accreditation process of the National Children’s Alliance (NCA).

NCA is dedicated to helping local community respond to reports of child abuse allegations.



“This has been a long journey with a great deal of support from NCA and from our colleagues to ensure that our CAC and our multidisciplinary team (MDT) meet and exceed evidence-based national best practice standard for working with child victims and their nonoffending families. It was critical to meet this high standard because Idaho’s children deserve this high level of trauma-focused care” stated Program Director Ashley Stallings.

To gain accreditation, Upper Valley CAC had to demonstrate a multi-disciplinary response to child abuse, provision of medical and mental health, and victim advocacy services.

A key component of the effort was formation of an approved investigative team in Fremont County. Clark, Jefferson, and Teton Counties have met or are in the process of meeting best practice standards through partnership with Upper Valley CAC.



“We are fortunate to work with professionals who see the value in providing services that are evidence-based when working with children. This accreditation through NCA not only validates the hard work of Fremont County’s MDT, but it also highlights the importance of meeting national best-practice standards in this field. We recognize the hard work of other counties who are striving to also achieve and exceed these standards and encourage all of Idaho to make the choice to work toward the same goal. Idaho’s children deserve nothing less,” Kimber Janes, Executive Director of Upper Valley CAC stated.

The Upper Valley Advocacy Center was established in 2018 and expanded to a larger office in Jefferson County last year.