Pocatello welcomes new financial officer

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)-The city of Pocatello has installed Jim Krueger as the city’s new Chief Financial Officer.



Kreuger has 34 years of experience in similar jobs as former Director of Administrative Services in Coronado, California, City Administrator, Clerk, and Finance Director in Garden City, Idaho, and similar positions in Lodi, California, Bend and Sutherlin, Oregon. He has also taught Business Management and Accounting courses for Southern Oregon and Ventura Community College.



“Everything I have heard about the Mayor, City Councilmembers, department heads and the City staff is very encouraging to me and I look forward to working together with them to provide excellent service to the citizens of Pocatello,” said Jim. “I am looking forward to meeting the Mayor and City Councilmembers in-person, getting to know each one of them better, and learning of what they believe are the most pressing financial challenges facing the City will be one of my most important goals.”

Mayor Bryan Blad commented on Kreuger’s extensive experience. “He is exactly the type of person we were looking for to fill this important role for the City,” said Blad. “The beginning of the calendar year is a busy time for us, and he’ll be able to step right in with no issues.”

Jim and his wife, Diane, have three children and five grandchildren. He enjoys hiking and golf in the summer months. In the winter, you can find him skiing, both crosscountry and downhill.

His appointment was confirmed by the Pocatello City Council November 19 and he spent his first day on the job this Tuesday.