Local state legislator onboard with push to impeach Idaho governor

Local News

AMMON, Idaho (KXPI/KIFI) - There is a push to impeach Idaho's governor.

State representative Chad Christensen of Ammon announced his intentions on Facebook Sunday, but elaborated in an interview with news anchor Todd Kunz Monday night.

He writes in his post -- "There is an impeachment draft out there and ready. I will not divulge who wrote it. However, I am in full support of it. I ask everyone out there to ask your legislators to sign on to it and support it. The draft will be made public soon."

Kunz spoke with Rep. Christensen to find out more. He said the legislation actually comes from last summer during the COVID-19 pandemic. It alleges that Republican Governor Brad Little violated Constitutional rights when he issued a statewide shutdown.

Kunz asked him what those were. Christensen noted four areas: public gatherings, a right to worship, shutting down businesses -- which he cited a contract interference clause for businesses, and appropriating funding. Christensen said the power of appropriating funds lies with the legislature, not the governor.

He said the specifics of the bill will be released either Tuesday or Wednesday.

Kunz asked him where the idea of impeachment goes after that. Christensen said the first thing is to test the waters and find out how the public feels.

"If we get enough momentum, we'll ask for a hearing from the committee chairman of State Affairs. So right now, it's kind of to gauge the traction of the bill and put it out there and see what the response is," said Christensen.

Rep. Christensen is in his second term representing District 32B and the people of Bonneville, Teton, Caribou, Bear Lake, Franklin, and Oneida Counties.

Eyewitness News 3 and Local News 8 will stay with this developing story and provide a more in-depth look at the possibility of Governor Little being impeached when details are finally released.