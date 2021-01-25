Stage Stop Sled Dog race begins Friday

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI)-24 teams from the United States and Canada have signed on for the 26th Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race beginning Friday, January 29 in Jackson.



As part of the organization’s COVID plan, spectators are not being encouraged this year, but extensive race coverage will be available online.

Racers, including two-time defending champion Anny Malo of Quebec, will be competing for $165,000 in prize money.



Mushers will go through a pre-race drivers meeting and veterinary exam on Friday. Stage One will be a stop in Alpine, Wyoming Saturday. From there, mushers will travel to Pinedale, Kemmerer, Big Piney, and Lander. On February 5, Stage 6 will begin in Driggs then return to Teton County, Wyoming for the finish line on February 6.