Dubois man to face trial in May on kidnapping charge

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Colter Robert Milner, 27, of Dubois appeared in Bonneville County District Court this week to plead “not guilty” to charges of First Degree Kidnapping and Battery with intent to commit a serious felony.



A jury trial before Judge Joel Tingey was scheduled May 25, 2021, according to court records.



According to charging documents, Milner attempted to detain a woman at around 4:40 p.m. October 8 as she was walking near the river through Freeman Park. The victim said Milner grabbed her from behind, dragged her to a secluded area and climbed on top of her with the intent to commit rape.



Several people saw the aftermath of the incident and followed Milner until police arrived and took him into custody.

According to Idaho Code, if found guilty, Milner could face 25 years to life in prison on the kidnapping charge and up to 20 years for battery with intent to commit a serious felony.