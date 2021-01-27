Island Park kayaker rescued from Henry’s Fork bank

Local News

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI)-A 25-year-old Tennessee man living in Island Park was rescued from the shore of the Henry’s Fork near the State Section Access Road Tuesday.



According to Fremont County Search and Rescue (FCSAR), the man was attempting to kayak from Osborne Bridge to Sheep Falls, then have a friend pick him up with a snowmobile at the end of his trip.





But, about half-way through the trip, his kayak began taking on about an inch of water, so he headed to shore. He was carrying a sleeping bag and a way to start a fire, so he spent the night in the -19-degree weather.





FCSAR searchers found the man after he called for help at around 11:17 a.m. They provided dry clothing and transported him to their base camp to warm up, before taking him on to his vehicle at Osborne Bridge.