Legislators learn “State of the Judiciary”

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan shared his State of the Judiciary message with the Legislature by video Wednesday, the first time it has not been delivered in person.



Speaking from the Supreme Court courtroom in Boise, Bevan stated his commitment to a transparent and data-driven court system. He shared his driving belief and vision "that the law as applied in the lives of our citizens can truly make a difference.”



Bevan highlighted the tools being used to keep courts operating through the COVID-19 pandemic. He voiced disappointment that court protocols delayed some jury trials.



He said the year did see other successes that benefit Idahoans, including updated quality standards for Idaho's treatment courts, improved court data reporting and analysis capabilities, and the Judicial Branch's contributions to the work of the Idaho Behavioral Health Council.

Bevan, who became Chief Justice January 1, asked lawmakers to fund one new district judge and two new magistrate judges in Canyon County, which faced a shortage of resources, even before the pandemic.

You can read Justice Bevan's full address to the legislature here.