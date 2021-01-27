Rigby man hurt in two-vehicle crash

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-A Rigby man was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on US 26 and 45th East in Bonneville County at around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday.



Idaho State Police said Kevin Hayes, 31, of Rigby was northbound on 45th East in a 1999 Jeep Wrangler. ISP said Hayes failed to yield to oncoming traffic at a stop sign



He drove into the path of a 2008 Ford F350 pickup pulling a single-axle trailer in the intersection. The pickup was driven by John Hall, 48, of Idaho Falls. He was westbound on US 26.



Neither driver was wearing a seat belt. Hayes was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. His condition is not known.



Investigation into the crash is continuing.