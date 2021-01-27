Rigby woman to stand trial on theft charges

Local News

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)-Jenessa Marie Stevens, 36, of Rigby was arraigned in Madison County District Court on January 25.



According to court records, she will face a jury trial beginning June 16 before District Judge Steven Boyce. The judge set aside 3 days to hear the trial.



Rexburg Police charged Stevens with the theft of over $126,000 from the Cedar Ridge Animal Hospital, where she worked as an employee.



According to police, Stevens used a computer to access or obtain money by fraudulent pretenses. She was also accused of fraudulent use of a financial transaction card over a 3-year time span.



She faces three felony charges of Grand Theft and 3 felony charges of computer crime.