Sun Country to add Jackson Airport flights

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI)-Sun Country Airlines has announced the addition of 16 nonstop flights, including Jackson Hole Airport, beginning May 26.



The Minneapolis-based airline said the Minneapolis/ St. Paul flights will operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays. One-way fares will begin as low as $79.



“We are excited to extend our network and offer people access to even more low-cost vacation options, when they are ready to travel again,” said Sun Country Airlines CEO Jude Bricker. “The past year has been a challenge for the travel industry but with increased access to COVID-19 tests and vaccinations, we’re starting to see that turnaround.”



Sun Country customers now have access to more than 50 travel destinations across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.



Sun Country is a privately held company, founded by a small group of pilots and flight attendants in 1983.