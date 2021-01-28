Yellowstone visits drop slightly in 2020

Local News

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI)-Overall 2020 visitation at Yellowstone National Park was down 5% from 2019. The park hosted 3,806,305 recreation visits in 2020.



The park was closed for health and safety reasons between March 24 and June 1. The two Wyoming entrances opened May 18 and three Montana entrances opened June 1.



Visitation for both September and October were the busiest on record.

Yellowstone Park Visitation—2015 to 2020



2020 - 3,806,305

2019 - 4,020,288

2018 - 4,115,000

2017 - 4,116,524

2016 - 4,257,177

2015 - 4,097,710

The Park Service is still asking visitors to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. If you are sick, do not visit the park. Self-quarantine to avoid exposing others. Services are limited in the park. Stay informed about changes to park operations.