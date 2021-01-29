COVID-19 vaccinations move to new phase Monday

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Eastern Idaho Public Health has announced that rollout for the COVID-19 vaccine for Priority Group 2.2 will begin on Monday, February 1. Included in the group are adults, age 65 and older.



The health district reminds people that the number of vaccines is very limited. There are about 250,000 Idahoans in the new priority group. People were notified by phone or text Thursday night, that the health district will begin accepting appointments Saturday morning on its website

or by calling the Health District at 208-522-0310.



Teton County, Idaho, for example, expects to receive about 90 vaccines per week for the next several weeks. The Teton County vaccination phone line is 208-716-0063. You can find the Teton Valley vaccination plan here.

In Pocatello, Southeast Idaho Public Health will begin scheduling appointments on February 1. The process of vaccinating everyone in the region in the 65+ category is expected to take about 13 weeks.

“We understand that many people want to be vaccinated as soon as possible. We are asking for patience as we deal with a vaccine supply that is not sufficient to meet our demands,” said Maggie Mann, Southeastern Idaho Public Health Director. “SIPH and our community partners are committed to doing everything possible to vaccinate our community, and we appreciate your understanding as we coordinate with the state and community partners to increase vaccine availability.”

SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.

Southeast Idaho Public Health vaccination information is available here.

There is no cost to the patient. If you have insurance, your insurance will pay a small fee for the administration of the vaccine. There is no co-pay, deductible, or other cost to the patient.



Here is a look at what to expect.