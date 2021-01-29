Wyoming Game and fish pushing forward with Jackson housing

Local News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI)-Wyoming Game and Fish Commissioners have allocated $9,743,000 from their discretionary account to begin work on employee housing for Jackson region employees.



The next step in that project will including drilling two test wells on the agency’s South Park property.



“I want to commend the Teton County Commission who have put forth a significant effort to help Game and Fish stay in Teton County,” Commissioner Pat Crank of Cheyenne said.



Meeting in Cheyenne Thursday, the Commission also moved ahead with steps to build a new Cody Regional Office. BH Construction of Rock Springs was awarded an $8.8 million contract. The project will break ground in May.



The Commission also approved $500,000 to fund 14 Mule-Deer Initiative projects. Those will enhance habitat and support the deer’s migrations. Commission dollars will be matched $6 to every $1, bringing the total project to a total of $3.56 million. The projects will benefit 2.17 million acres and 35% of the state’s mule-deer population.