Lawmen set their sights on aggressive drivers

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)-New data collected by the Idaho Office of Highway Safety (OHS) indicates aggressive driving was a factor in 78 fatal crashes in Idaho last year. And the data shows aggressive driving contributed to half of all crashes.



“Aggressive driving crashes don’t happen by accident,” said OHS Manager John Tomlinson. “Someone made that choice. We all have the power to help prevent crashes by deciding to slow down and have patience behind the wheel.”



The Idaho Transportation Department defines aggressive driving when a driver operates a vehicle in a way that endangers other people or property on the roads. The behaviors include speeding, following another driver too closely, weaving in and out of traffic, running red lights, and ignoring other traffic signs.



With that in mind, ITD OHS, and more than 50 law enforcement agencies across the state are teaming up for a special enforcement effort. Beginning Monday through February 15, officers will be on the road looking for aggressive drivers.



“Each driver has the responsibility to stay aware and engaged any time they get behind the wheel. Together we can save lives, if we make the choice to drive well,” Tomlinson said.