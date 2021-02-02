Colorado wildlife officials chase wolf into Wyoming

Local News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI)-There was a minor Wyoming-Colorado border skirmish Monday when Wyoming Game and Fish learned that Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) captured and collared a gray wolf in the southern Platte Valley of Wyoming.



Wyoming officials were notified of the cross-state incident after the wolf was collared and released.



According to Wyoming Game and Fish officials, the incident began when a CPW was trying to capture a wolf in Colorado, but near the Wyoming state line. The wolf was targeted from a helicopter using an immobilization “net gun” and an immobilization dart. The drug didn’t take effect right away and the wolf crossed the border with CPW officers in pursuit.



It was caught, captured, and released about one third of a mile into Wyoming. The Platte Valley is located in Wyoming’s predator zone, where wolves can be taken without licenses and where there are no established seasons. It is also an area where single, roaming wolves are not unusual.



Wyoming Game and Fish Director Brian Nesvik said the he has spoken with the Colorado director about the incident. Wyoming is not tracking or monitoring the collared wolf’s location.